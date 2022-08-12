Third-Degree Murder Charges Reinstated For Woman Accused Of Killing Three In Traffic Accident

Posted on August 12, 2022

A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and another man along I-95 in Philadelphia earlier this year. Officials say Jayana Webb is charged with three counts of third-degree murder, manslaughter, homicide by vehicle and DUI for the crash last March-21at. Police say Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca died along with a pedestrian they were helping, Reyes Rivera Oliveras. The charges had been dropped last June after Webb’s defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice.

