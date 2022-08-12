Monkeypox Confirmed In Lancaster Co.

The first confirmed cases of Monkeypox are being treated in Lancaster County. Officials with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health say they are actively evaluating and treating current and suspected cases of the virus. But due to privacy restrictions, officials could not be more specific other than to say that the case numbers remain low. The CDC says there are nearly 300 cases of Monkeypox in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will offer the monkeypox vaccine for eligible individuals Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. according to their web site.