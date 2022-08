Accidental carbon monoxide poisoning is the suspected cause of death for a York County man. The Coroner’s Office says the 79-year-old man was found dead in his home along the 200 block of Kralltown Road in Washington Township on Thursday morning. Officials say the victim’s wife was found alive but she was sick. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment but we do not know her condition. The man’s name will be released pending family notification.