Higher electric bills are coming next month. The state PUC is reminding residents and businesses that several utility companies across Pennsylvania will raise rates starting September 1st. Met Ed customers will see rates go up by 18-percent. And speaking of utilities, the cost of water in Lancaster City is going up. City Council voted this week to allow for a nearly 14-percent increase to go into effect in October. The average customer will pay about 12-dollars extra per quarter.