Supervisors In York Co. Vote On Proposed Re-Opening Of Landfill

Dozens of residents with bad memories of the nearly 2-decade clean-up of the York County Sanitary Landfill attended last night’s Hopewell Township supervisors meeting to voice their opposition to re-opening the facility. The York County Solid Waste Authority submitted plans to re-start the landfill at the Hopewell Area Recreation Complex, just outside of Stewartstown. Resident mentioned various concerns from increased traffic and potentially lower property values to its impact on the environment. Supervisors voted unanimously against a proposal.

Meanwhile, a large solar-panel farm could be coming to Lancaster County. LancasterOnline reports Talen Energy is seeking approval to put over 44-thousand solar panels on several properties it owns on top of a former coal ash dump in Martic Township.