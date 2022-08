A woman who pleaded no contest to hindering the investigation into her boyfriend following a York City murder is headed to state prison. The York Daily Record reports that Tyrell Dotson was convicted of first-degree murder in the Father’s Day 2021 shooting of Willmar Santos-Batista along West Mason Avenue. Last month, Dotson was sentenced to life in prison. Now his girlfriend Kimberly Metz has been sentenced to 15 to 30 months for retrieving a bag Dotson dropped at the crime scene.