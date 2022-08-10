Perry: FBI Seized My Cellphone

York-area Congressman Scott Perry says the FBI seized his cellphone Tuesday. In a statement, Perry said agents handed him a warrant and asked for the phone. Perry says he is outraged that the Department of Justice would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress calling it “unnecessary and aggressive.” The seizure came the day after the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Perry had a role in pushing various false claims to try and overturn Trump’s loss in the 2020 election. No evidence of widespread voter fraud has been found. One Republican witness before the Jan-6 Committee alleged that Perry wanted a presidential pardon. He denies that.