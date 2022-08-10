Mastriano Meets With Jan-6 Committee

Pennsylvania state senator and Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano met virtually Tuesday with the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. But according to his lawyer, the meeting was cut short because Mastriano disputed the validity of the committee and the terms of the appearance. Mastriano was seen outside the Capitol on the day of the riot. He also helped organize efforts in Pennsylvania to submit alternate presidential electors as former President Trump tried to reverse his 2020 election loss to President Biden.