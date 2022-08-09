Two Suspicious Deaths, Three Injured In York City

Two people are dead in York City and three others were injured in what police are calling suspicious circumstances. Officers were called for multiple unconscious people in a home along the 600-block of West Locust Street Sunday evening. The Coroner’s Office certified the death of a 37-year-old woman at WellSpan York Hospital just before 8pm, then a 48-year old man still in inside the home about 20-minutes later. Autopsies on both are scheduled for today. The identity of the victims has not yet been released. Meanwhile, we do not know the condition of three other people who were given medical attention. Anyone who can help the investigation can test a tip to ‘Yorktips’ at 847-411.