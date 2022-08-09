Heat Advisory Continues Tuesday

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Lancaster, York, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties until 8pm today. Heat index values could hit up to 104. Officials recommend rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Fourteen of the York County Senior Centers are open as cooling centers. The latest forecast is just ahead.