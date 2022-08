One person is dead following a single-vehicle traffic accident in York County Sunday. The Coroner’s Office says the 22-year-old man died at the scene of the crash along Gut Road, near Second Street and Wago Road in East Manchester Township just before 5 a.m. Sunday. Officials say the driver lost control, left the roadway and slammed into a tree. Two others in the vehicle were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries but we do not know their condition.