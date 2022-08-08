Heat Advisory Monday

Posted on August 8, 2022

High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses today, that’s why the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Lancaster, York, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties from noon until 8pm. Excessive heat can be life-threatening among at-risk populations like children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The complete forecast is on the way.

