Heat Advisory Monday

High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses today, that’s why the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Lancaster, York, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties from noon until 8pm. Excessive heat can be life-threatening among at-risk populations like children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The complete forecast is on the way.