5th Victim Dies Following Tractor Accident In York Co.

Another child has died from injuries sustained in last Friday’s fatal tractor crash in York County. Officials say 4-year old Jeffrey Fisher is a younger brother of 9-year old Caleb who died at the scene of the accident along the 1100-block of Furnace Road in Lower Chanceford Township. In total, 1-woman, and 4-children were killed when the tractor pulling a flatbed trailer overturned down an embankment ejecting 12-people. The York Daily Record reports that the Amish family members were heading to Otter Creek for a picnic and some fishing when the accident happened. The investigation continues.