5th Victim Dies Following Tractor Accident In York Co.

Posted on August 5, 2022

Another child has died from injuries sustained in last Friday’s fatal tractor crash in York County. Officials say 4-year old Jeffrey Fisher is a younger brother of 9-year old Caleb who died at the scene of the accident along the 1100-block of Furnace Road in Lower Chanceford Township. In total, 1-woman, and 4-children were killed when the tractor pulling a flatbed trailer overturned down an embankment ejecting 12-people. The York Daily Record reports that the Amish family members were heading to Otter Creek for a picnic and some fishing when the accident happened. The investigation continues.

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.