The victim from the latest fatal shooting in York City has been identified. The Coroner’s Office says 37-year-old Leonard Johnson of Manchester was shot multiple times along the 300 block of Miller Lane on Monday just before 2:30pm. An autopsy was performed yesterday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. Officers ask tipsters to submit relevant information using the Crimewatch App or at the web site YorkCityPolice-dot-com.