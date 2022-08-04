Heat Advisory/Code Orange Alert For Thursday

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11am to 8pm Thursday. Heat index values are expected to be above 100 for Lancaster, York and Adams Counties. Officials recommend drinking plenty of fluids. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun. Many senior centers will be open as cooling centers. Meanwhile, the state Department of Environmental Protection has

issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert for today. That means air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly.