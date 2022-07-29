York State Fair 2022 Final Weekend

The York State Fair continues thru Sunday. A reminder that Saturday night’s Steve Miller Band concert on the Grandstand has been canceled due to a COVID case in the band. Tickets will be automatically refunded to the original card used to buy the tickets if they were purchased at YorkStateFair.org, the box office or their ticketing partner. The refund could take up to 10-business days to process. You can still use your ticket for Free Gate Admission on Saturday. Parking fees are not included. For more details on the schedule of events and tickets, go to the web site: yorkstatefair.org