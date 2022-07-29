Wolf Sues Over Proposed PA Abortion Amendment

Democratic Governor Tom Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the Republican-led General Assembly over a proposed constitutional amendment that would declare abortion and public funding for abortion, not rights in Pennsylvania. Public funding is available for abortion in the state but only in cases of life endangerment, rape or incest. Wolf says the state Constitution explicitly recognizes a personal right to privacy, including the right to terminate a pregnancy. The governor argues that the proposed amendment violates this right. The amendment was approved as part of a package that includes four other unrelated amendments. Wolf says they did not have individual votes on each measure and that, he believes, is illegal. The other four amendments would require voter ID, another would allow gubernatorial candidates to choose their own running mates, another would let lawmakers cancel regulations without facing a governor’s veto and the last one would establish election audits. Before the measure gets to voters, the Republican majority would have to pass the same package in the next legislative session.