Top-5 Most Stolen Cars In PA

The latest National Insurance Crime Bureau report says the most commonly stolen car in the Commonwealth is the 2007 Honda Accord. Followed by the 2015 Nissan Altima, the 2008 Honda Civic, the 2019 full-size Ford pickup and the 2020 Toyota Camry.
