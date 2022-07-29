Lancaster Driver Who Caused Accident, Assaulted Victim Sentenced

A stiff sentence has been ordered for a Lancaster man convicted of assaulting a senior citizen following a traffic accident. Prosecutors say 35-year-old Nathaniel Fields IV had 14 prior driving under suspension offenses, when he drove without a valid license in March of last year. Police say Fields rear-ended the victim who was stopped at a stop sign. When the victim asked to exchange information, the suspect punched him multiple times. The victim suffered injuries that were treated at a local hospital. Fields was convicted of aggravated assault last spring and this week he was sentenced up to 15 years in prison. He must also pay $8,500 in restitution and complete a year of probation after he is released from prison.