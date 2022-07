A Lancaster County man has been convicted of his 5th DUI charge in less than a decade. The D.A.’s office says Dung V. Dang of Columbia was stopped after illegally passing another vehicle on Lincoln Highway East in Paradise Township in September 2020. Earlier this month, a jury found Dang guilty of 3rd degree felony DUI and other offenses. When sentenced he faces up to seven years in prison along with a 10-thousand dollar fine.