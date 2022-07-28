Lancaster Co. Man Charged With Holding-Up Two Convenience Stores

A suspect has been charged with two armed robberies in Lancaster County. Police say 27-year-old Colby Mummaw of Ephrata faces multiple offenses including two counts of robbery. Officers say the suspect used a pellet gun to rob the Turkey Hill along the 900 block of South State Street in Ephrata on June-20th. Then early on the morning of July-21st, police say Mummaw held-up the Turkey Hill along the 3500 block of Rothsville Road in Ephrata. Mummaw is being held in the Lancaster County Prison on state violations.