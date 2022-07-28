Lancaster Co. Man Charged With Holding-Up Two Convenience Stores

Posted on July 28, 2022

A suspect has been charged with two armed robberies in Lancaster County. Police say 27-year-old Colby Mummaw of Ephrata faces multiple offenses including two counts of robbery. Officers say the suspect used a pellet gun to rob the Turkey Hill along the 900 block of South State Street in Ephrata on June-20th. Then early on the morning of July-21st, police say Mummaw held-up the Turkey Hill along the 3500 block of Rothsville Road in Ephrata. Mummaw is being held in the Lancaster County Prison on state violations.

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.