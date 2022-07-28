Forklift Accident Kills York Co. Worker

An accident involving a forklift has killed a worker in York County. The Coroner’s Office says the 59-year-old man died after being trapped underneath a forklift at J & K Salvage in Spring Garden Township on Wednesday morning. Witnesses told officials that the victim was working on the machine when it suddenly collapsed on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt. An autopsy is scheduled for this morning. Last weekend, 35-year-old Gregory Henn of Peach Bottom Township, died after a skid loader he was operating along the 200-block of Gemmill Road, overturned, trapping him. He was not wearing a safety belt.