Wolf Visits York Promoting New PA Child Tax Credit

Governor Tom Wolf visited the Early Learning Center at Crispus Attucks in York on Tuesday to highlight his new state child tax credit program. Wolf’s Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program is modeled after the federal version which will support hard working families, the workforce and the children. The Governor estimates that over 200,000 Pennsylvania families will benefit from this refundable tax credit. Parents who pay for child care services will be able to claim the credit when filing state taxes starting in 2023.

$180 for one child or $360 for two or more children in households earning above $43,000

$315 for one child or $630 for two or more children in households earning less than $43,000