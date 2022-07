Little Round Top will be off limits to visitors at Gettysburg National Military Park for 18-months. A 13-million dollar rehabilitation project will address various issues like parking, poor accessibility, erosion, and safety hazards. South Confederate Avenue (just past the Picnic Area exit), Sykes Avenue, Warren Avenue, and Wright Avenue will be closed to vehicles and all monuments in the area will be inaccessible. Detour maps are available online and at the Visitors Center