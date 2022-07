A two-vehicle crash in Dover Township Monday afternoon killed a man. The Coroner’s Office says a 33-year-old Mechanicsburg man was driving a pick-up truck along the 5700 block of Harmony Grove Road just before 12:30p when rounding a curve he crossed into the opposite lane and slammed into a loaded dump truck. The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.