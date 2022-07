A man operating a skid loader in Peach Bottom Township was found dead over the weekend. The York County Coroner’s Officer says the 35-year-old victim was discovered late Sunday morning after the machine rolled over along the 200-block of Gemmill Road. Officials say he was not wearing a safety belt and it was not yet known how long he had been trapped by the loader before he died. His identity will be released when additional family have been notified.