Man Arrest For Resisting Arrest In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster man faces numerous charges after fighting with police officers. Manor Township police say they were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Colonial Manor Driver around 2:15am last Sunday. The homeowner told police 35-year old James King, who he did not know, had struck him. While officers were investigating, King punched an officer in the face and resisted arrest. The suspect was charged with one count each of burglary, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, harassment, and public drunkenness.