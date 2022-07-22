York State Fair 2022

The York State Fair opens today and runs through the 31st.

Sunday is UPMC Heroes Appreciation Day with free admission plus a guest for all firefighters, police, EMS, healthcare personnel, active-duty military, and veterans with proper ID.

Monday the 25th is Peoples Bank Dollar Day. Admission and rides are $1-dollar each.

Tuesday is PA Lottery Senior Citizens Day. Free admission for all seniors with a Medicare card from noon to 4pm.

Wednesday is Weis Markets Day. Free admission for people with a Weis Markets card and up to 4-guests.

City officials remind residents who live on designated streets that they can pick up their parking permits up until the last day of the fair at the Treasurer’s Office in City Hall or from the Police Department on West King Street.

For more details and tickets for any show go to the web site yorkstatefair.org.