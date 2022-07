A clerk was assaulted during a robbery at a Lancaster County convenience store. Ephrata Police report a male wearing a mask entered the Turkey Hill on Rothsville Road Thursday at around 4:30am. The suspect demanded money, then hit the clerk before fleeing fled the store. Meanwhile in York City, police are looking for the man who robbed the Brewers Outlet along the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street on July-15. Anyone who has more info on either crime is asked to call police.