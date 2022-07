The death of a man in Lancaster City last spring has led to another man being arrested for delivering the drugs that killed him. Police say 24-year-old Daniel Pineda of Lancaster faces several charges including delivery of fentanyl. Prosecutors did not identify the victim who was found along the 800 block of N. Shippen Street last April. Officers say the suspect’s iPhone shows communication between the defendant and the victim where they allegedly negotiated the purchase of drugs.