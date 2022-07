While the overall population in Pennsylvania dropped 1.5-percent from 2010 to 2020, many counties in south central PA are experiencing growth. Cumberland County had the highest percent population change in the state growing 10.2-percent. Lebanon County grew by 7.3-percent, Dauphin by 6.8, Lancaster increased 6.5-percent, York County’s population went up by nearly 5-percent and Adams County was at 2.4-percent.