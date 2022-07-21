Helfrich Oathgate Takes New Turn

Three weeks after a judge denied a motion to remove Michael Helfrich as Mayor of York City over the timing of his taking the oath of office, the decision has been appealed to the state Superior Court. The original lawsuit from 18-voters alleged that under the Third Class City Code, Helfrich was required to take the oath of office at a City Council meeting on Jan. 4 or within 14 days of that date. But his oath was not administered until 20-days later, due to a vacation and a conference. Helfrich says he followed the city solicitor’s advice that there would be no issue if he was sworn-in when he returned to York. The judge ruled stating that “To remove the Mr. Helfrich from office would ignore the clear determination of the electorate.”