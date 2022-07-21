Heat Advisory For York/Lancaster Thursday

A Heat Advisory has been issued for today from 11am until 8pm. The National Weather Service expects heat index values over 100 in south central Pa. including York and Lancaster Counties. High temperatures and high humidity may combine to possibly cause heat illnesses to occur. Officials recommend drinking plenty of fluids. Check on elderly relatives and neighbors. Also provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun. And if you see a pet suffering in the heat in an unattended vehicle,Triple A recommends you call 9-1-1. For more information on staying safe in extreme weather visit Health.PA.gov