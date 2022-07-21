Diesel Stolen In Lancaster Co.

While the price of fuel has been dropping over the last few weeks, that didn’t stop a couple of suspects who stole 500-gallons of diesel in Lancaster County. West Lampeter Township Police say it happened at around 2am, Thursday, July 14th, at the Liberty gas station on Willow Street Pike. The suspects were able to bypass the security system on the fuel pumps and dispensed about 26-hundred dollars worth of diesel into a tank within the cargo area of a white Dodge Ram van. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.