A Gettysburg man has been accused of attempting to kill a 2-month-old infant. Police told the Gettysburg Times that 33-year-old Brian Garey Sr. of Cumberland Township is charged with multiple crimes including criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault. Officers say an incident happened overnight Monday into Tuesday when the baby cried for an extended period. We have no word on the condition of the child. The suspect is being held at Adams County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.