Tuesday Night Shooting In York City

At least one person was injured in a York City shooting last night. 9-1-1 dispatchers say it happened along the 500 block of East Boundary Avenue at around 8 p.m. We have no word on the victim’s condition. No other details were released.
At least one person was injured in a York City shooting last night. 9-1-1 dispatchers say it happened along the 500 block of East Boundary Avenue at around 8 p.m. We have no word on the victim’s condition. No other details were released.
There is no custom code to display.