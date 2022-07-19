Lancaster Co. Teen To Be Tried As Adult In Stabbing Death Of Sister

A Lancaster County girl accused of killing her sister will be tried as an adult. That ruling from a judge who said the juvenile system “does not allow enough time for her to be mentally rehabilitated.” Police say Claire Miller of Manheim Township was 14-years-old when she was arrested for the stabbing death of her wheelchair-bound sister, 19-year-old Helen Miller in February of last year. Officers say when they arrived at the scene the suspect repeatedly said, “I stabbed my sister.” Miller, who is now 16-years-old continues to be in custody. In Pennsylvania, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime, but a minor defendant can petition to have the case moved to juvenile court, which focuses on rehabilitation and includes supervision until age 21.