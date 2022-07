A motorcyclist died in a Manor Township traffic accident on Sunday. Police say the biker was seriously injured in the single-vehicle crash that happened at around 4:30p along the 700 block of Letort Road. Officers say the victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity has not been released. Meanwhile, the Coroner has identified the woman killed in crash on Route 222 last week as Erika Crossen of Millersville.