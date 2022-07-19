Arrest Made In Lancaster Co. Cold Case Murder

DNA technology has been used to make an arrest in the murder of a Lancaster County woman nearly 5-decades ago. County District Attorney Heather Adams announced Monday that 68-year-old David Sinopoli of East Hempfield Township has been charged with the 1975 sexual assault and stabbing death of 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler (beek-ler) in her Manor Township apartment. Genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, of Reston, Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs, zeroed in on Sinopoli by connecting a family tree that had been traced back to Gasperina, Italy with DNA found in the victim’s underwear. Sinopoli is being held in the Lancaster County prison without bail.