Arrest Made In Lancaster Co. Cold Case Murder

Posted on July 19, 2022

DNA technology has been used to make an arrest in the murder of a Lancaster County woman nearly 5-decades ago. County District Attorney Heather Adams announced Monday that 68-year-old David Sinopoli of East Hempfield Township has been charged with the 1975 sexual assault and stabbing death of 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler (beek-ler) in her Manor Township apartment. Genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, of Reston, Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs, zeroed in on Sinopoli by connecting a family tree that had been traced back to Gasperina, Italy with DNA found in the victim’s underwear. Sinopoli is being held in the Lancaster County prison without bail.

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.