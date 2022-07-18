West Nile Virus Update

Pennsylvania’s first probable human cases of the West Nile Virus in 2022 have been detected in Lancaster, Berks, Luzerne, and Philadelphia counties. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will test to confirm. Acting PA Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson reminds residents to take the proper precautions when they’re outside or near areas where mosquitoes are prevalent. The state Department of Environmental Protection conducts regular surveillance and control to manage mosquito populations in the commonwealth. So far, mosquitos infected with West Nile have been detected in 19-counties.