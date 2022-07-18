Two Dead In Adams Co. Traffic Accidents

An Adams County man died at York Hospital after a single-vehicle traffic accident late Saturday night. The York County Coroner’s Office says 38-year-old Travis Gladfelter died after he drove off the1400-block of Fleshman Mill Road in Mount Pleasant Township Adams County and slammed into a stone wall. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt. Meanwhile, a teenager died 9-days after another Adams County single-vehicle traffic accident. Officials say 17-year-old Andrew Karabinos Jr. of Reading Township succumbed to his injuries following a July-6th crash. The victim failed to negotiate an ‘S’ curve along the 500-block of Hunterstown Hampton Road.