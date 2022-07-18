Rutter’s Feeding the Frontline

Rutter’s and NEWSTALK 93.9 & 910 WSBA are teaming up to provide a free meal to our local Frontline heroes.

This coming Sunday and Monday, any First Responders in uniform, Rutter’s Team Members, Red Cross Volunteers, Class A CDL drivers, medical or active duty military with an ID, can visit any Rutter’s location for a FREE grab and go wrap or sandwich, 1 oz bag of Martin’s chips, ANY regular size fountain drink, and a Standard Reese’s or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar.

Thank you to those that serve from Rutter’s and WSBA.

