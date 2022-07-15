PA Sunday Hunting Dates Set For 2022

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has announced this year’s Sunday hunting dates. They will be November 13th, 20th, and 27th. For more information about which animals can be hunted on which days and other details, visit the web site: PGC.PA.gov
