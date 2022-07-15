PA Dept. Of Revenue Exposes Scam

Scam artists are impersonating the PA Department of Revenue by sending business owners fraudulent letters in the mail that direct them to turn over their accounting records. State officials say the goal of this ploy is to trick unsuspecting taxpayers into providing sensitive financial information. One way to tell it’s a counterfeit notice, is that it does not include a return address. Officials say a notice from the Department of Revenue will always include an official address. Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell says, “If you have any doubt at all about the legitimacy of a notice from the department, please use the contact information listed on our website, revenue.pa.gov.”