PA Avian Flu Update

The three-month outbreak of avian influenza in Lancaster County may be over. Lancaster Online reports that the last avian influenza control area in the county was lifted Thursday. No case of bird flu in PA has been confirmed since on June 2 and that was in Berks County. So far, 17 domesticated poultry operations, 9-in Berks County and 8-farms in Lancaster County, were the only ones in the state to detect the disease which began last April. Officials say 4.2-million birds were killed in the effort to stem the outbreak.