Suspect Wanted In Child’s Death In York Co. Captured

A York County man wanted in the death of a 7-week old infant earlier this year has been arrested in South Carolina. Pennsylvania State Police says 29-year-old Robert McCachren of Dover was charged in May with a felony count of endangering the welfare of children in connection to the death of an infant in his care last January in Wellsville. Troopers say his girlfriend 25-year-old Ashley Decker of East Berlin is being held after she was charged with multiple crimes including homicide of the third degree. Officials say the couple had been living in a pop-up trailer with limited heating and drug paraphernalia was found by police. An autopsy of the child determined she died of hypothermia and methamphetamine toxicity.