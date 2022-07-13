PA Sues Lancaster, Berks Counties Over Some Mail-In Ballots

The Pennsylvania Department of State is suing three GOP-controlled county governments after their election boards failed to report mail-in ballots with undated exterior envelopes with their primary results from the May-17th election. The state claims that allowing just three county boards, Lancaster, Berks and Fayette to exclude votes that all other county boards have included in their returns creates impermissible discrepancies in the administration of Pennsylvania’s 2022 primary election. In a statement, the Lancaster County Board of Elections claims the state’s demand is contrary to the law or any court order, adding that they will “vigorously defend” their position. The handwritten dates on ballot envelopes do not determine whether voters are eligible or if they cast their ballots on time. Earlier court rulings have allowed those votes to be counted.