Lancaster Co. School District Votes On Transgender Sports Policy

Hempfield School District’s board last night became the first in Pennsylvania to approve a policy limiting student athlete participation to sports teams aligning with their gender at birth. Before the 6-2 vote, LGBTQ supporters gathered outside the administration building. A nonprofit legal advocacy group based in Philadelphia, The Education Law Center, says the policy is a direct violation of Title IX. That’s a federal law which says if you receive federal financial assistance, you must protect students from discrimination based on sex in educational programs and activities.