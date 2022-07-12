York Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Lancaster Co. Child

Aggravated indecent assault is the lead charge against a York man who has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child in Lancaster County. West Lampeter Township police say 32-year-old Francisco Herrera is accused of assaulting a young girl starting when she was 11-years-old and then continuing for almost two years. Officers say the attacks happened from May 2019 to September 2021. Herrera is currently serving time in York County Prison for an unrelated probation violation. His bail for the new offenses was set at $250,000.