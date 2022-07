A suspect has been arrested from last week’s deadly shooting in York City. Police say 26-year-old Jaquez Brown of York has been charged with criminal homicide in the July-6th fatal shooting of 27-year-old Shaheim Carr along 300 block of West Philadelphia Street. Officers say Brown is one of the four occupants of a 2015 Ford Fusion that killed the victim. Police say their investigation used video from multiple nearby surveillance cameras. The search continues for the other 3-suspects.